Urus Price Reaches $13.67 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market cap of $6.42 million and $549,535.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.67 or 0.00026953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.63 or 0.00478395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00073559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00078231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00082943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.37 or 0.00493664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00054178 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

