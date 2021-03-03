US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.51

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 42713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.
Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.
In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in US Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
