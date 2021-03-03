US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.51

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 42713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in US Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

