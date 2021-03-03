USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Cap of $28.64 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $204.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00078197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.37 or 0.00485680 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

