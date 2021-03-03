USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006179 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

