Utrust (UTK) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Utrust has a total market cap of $159.71 million and $8.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

