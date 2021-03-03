Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the January 28th total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.
NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.
