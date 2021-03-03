Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

