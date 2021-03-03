Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

