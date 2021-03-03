Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $78.97, with a volume of 158768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,593.80, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

