Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $13.50

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.