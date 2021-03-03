Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $664.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $664.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.92 million. Valvoline reported sales of $578.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.