Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,814 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

NYSE EXR opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.