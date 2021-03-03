Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 22,739 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

