Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 8,077 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.