Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $261.77 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $303.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.51.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

