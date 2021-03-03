Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

