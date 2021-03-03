Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

ED opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.