Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,090 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.