Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.