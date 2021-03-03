Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Edison International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

