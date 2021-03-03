Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.71 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.46% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

MVF opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

