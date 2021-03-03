Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.85 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.