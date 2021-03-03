Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.94 Million Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.70% of Dynex Capital worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,523 shares of company stock worth $169,986 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

