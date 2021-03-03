Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

