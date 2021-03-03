Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 236,143 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

