Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.