Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,715 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.