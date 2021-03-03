Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Orchid Island Capital worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

ORC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $492.85 million, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading upped their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

