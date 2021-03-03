Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.