Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,845 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

MUI stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

