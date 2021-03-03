Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.