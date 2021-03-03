Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $374,100.20 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 325,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,516. The firm has a market cap of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

