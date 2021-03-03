Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 128,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,422,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,334. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.