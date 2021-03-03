Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 317,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

