Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $139,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,283,000 after acquiring an additional 638,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

