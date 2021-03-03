Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $181.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $186.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.