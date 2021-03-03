Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

