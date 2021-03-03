Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $353.90. 347,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

