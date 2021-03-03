Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.16 million and $101,317.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.78 or 0.00479882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00072946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00078368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00054865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.83 or 0.00487787 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 880,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,399 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.