Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Truist lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,143 shares of company stock worth $2,509,550 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $182.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.76. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Varonis Systems are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

