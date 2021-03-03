Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $168.57 and last traded at $170.80. Approximately 682,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 537,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.14.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average is $143.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems’s stock is set to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,143 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,550 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 172.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 67.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

