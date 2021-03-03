Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.42

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 219711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $671.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vectrus by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,061,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus in the third quarter valued at about $12,017,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

