Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $336.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $336.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.00. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

