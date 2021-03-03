Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $294.00 at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

VEEV traded down $11.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.38. 38,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,483. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $281.00. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

