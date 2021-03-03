Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Down 8.3%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $263.03 and last traded at $263.35. 2,287,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 944,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.39 and its 200 day moving average is $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

