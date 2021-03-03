Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Veil has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $874,387.24 and approximately $14,854.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,783.91 or 1.00197489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.15 or 0.00988773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00445177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00291915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00095054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

