Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.52 ($0.09). Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.86 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,681,568 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys plc (VLS.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

