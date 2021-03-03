Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 9.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 4,597,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,574,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

