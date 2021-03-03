Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Down 7.5%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 685,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,288,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

VERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

