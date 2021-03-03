Venus Trading Down 28.7% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $48.33 or 0.00094944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $421.68 million and $32.71 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,830.36 or 0.99846476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,724,154 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

